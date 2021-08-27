Salernitana vs Roma Betting Tips

FN Sports Betting is back and has run their eye over Serie A action between promoted Salernitana and The Special One’s Roma.

Salernitana (5.25) v Roma (1.60); Draw (4.20)

Sunday 29th August, 7:45pm

Asian Handicap: Roma -1.0, Goal Line 3.0

Serie A newcomers Salernitana welcome Jose Mourinho’s Roma to the Stadio Arechi in the second game of the new league campaign. Both teams had quite different fortunes on the opening day – Salernitana lost 3-2 to Bologna whilst Roma emerged victorious by 3 goals to 1 against Fiorentina.

Salernitana’s opening game had it all: 5 goals, 3 yellows, 3 reds. Roma’s opener was almost as eventful with 4 goals, 3 yellows and 2 reds.

Although you may think the above tells you all you need to know about the two teams, when it is as early in the season I always feel its worthwhile to take a look back at the previous season’s stats.

Statistics

Roma Average Goals Per Game: 3.32 (Away)

Roma Average Cards Per Game: 2.16 (Away)

Salernitana Average Goals Per Game: 2.58 (Home)

Salernitana Average Cards Per Game: 1.84 (Home)

Salernitana Average Goals Conceded Per Game: 1.21 (Home)

Referee

The man in the middle for this one is Rosario Abisso, the 35 year old from Palermo takes charge of his first game this season, so again we have to look back at last seasons stats: Abisso averaged 5.15 cards per game from 13 appearances.

Recommended Bet

Betbuilder: Salernitana over 1 card, Roma over 0 cards, Roma over 1 goal @ 1/1 (Bet Victor) or 20/21 (Bet365) – 2 units

Odds correct at time of writing

