Bayer Leverkusen v Stuttgart Betting Tips

Round 22 of the Bundesliga is upon us and FN Sports Betting takes a look at betting angles as high flying Leverkusen take on a Stuttgart side in disarray.

Bayer Leverkusen (1.44) v Stuttgart (6.50); Draw (4.60)

Saturday 12th February

Asian Handicap: Leverkusen -1.0, -1.5, Goal Line 3.00

Our early evening entertainment on Saturday comes in the form of Bayer Leverkusen v Stuttgart. Confidence should be high in the Leverkusen camp as they come off the back of a 5-2 victory over Dortmund. Finding the back of the net has certainly not been an issue of late for ‘Die Werkself’ who have scored 15 times in their last 5 games, 10 of those in their last two.

Stuttgart on the other hand are in a state of disarray, relegation looks to be on the cards and a trip to the BayArena will be the last thing they are after. Stuttgart find themselves in 17th place, 4 points from safety and have lost six games on the bounce.

Leverkusen are up there with the big hitters this season, sitting in 3rd. They’ve found the back of the net 54 times in just 21 appearances, only behind Bayern in terms of goals scored.

Stuttgart have had quite different fortunes, shipping 38 goals in 21 games.

I predict we’ll see plenty of goals in this fixture however, not necessarily just from Leverkusen. Stuttgart are capable of finding the back of the net and notably Leverkusen are more than capable of conceding – in fact they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions.

Head to Head

Stuttgart 1:3 Leverkusen

Leverkusen 5:2 Stuttgart

Stuttgart 1:1 Leverkusen

Leverkusen 2:1 Stuttgart

Stuttgart 0:1 Leverkusen

Recommended Bet

Back Leverkusen to win & Over 2.5 total goals @ 2.00 (Bet365 Bet Builder) – 2 units

