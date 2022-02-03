Dundee v Ross County Betting Tips

Scottish football maestro X Bets is back after a nice winner last weekend to preview Premiership action and bring you FREE betting tips.

Dundee (2.15) v Ross County (3.10); Draw (3.20)

Saturday 5th February, 3pm

Asian Handicap: Dundee -0.25, Goal Line 2.5

Last 5: Dundee: 0-2-3, Ross County: 1-2-2

We head to Dens Park for this Scottish Premiership game as rock bottom Dundee look to gain ground on 3rd bottom Ross County in a bottom of the table clash.

It will be the 3rd meeting this season between them with Ross County winning the previous two games; 3-2 at home and an incredible 5-0 win away from home back in October!

Dundee are in a really poor run of form scoring just once in their previous six games. County have improved as the season has progressed and are proving to be a tough team to beat especially at home and form is definitely with them.

Dundee’s corner form at home over the season has been terrific and it’s there once more I am looking to find the play.

Dundee have seen a minimum 9+ match corners in all 11 home games. They have seen 10+ in 10/11 and 11+ in 9/11. They have seen games hit incredible numbers 19, 17, 14, 15 and 16 Tuesday past in the Dundee derby.

County have seen 9+ match corners in 10/12 away games. But recent form has seen an increase in numbers which has coincided with their improvement in form.

The 2 previous games this season saw 12 at Dens Park in October and 10 at Dingwall in December.

Dundee at home hitting 4+ team corners in 8/11 home games. Importantly hitting these numbers against bottom 6 teams.

County hitting 4+ away 9/12 but hitting these numbers against teams out with the old firm and in the bottom 6.

It’s a big game at the bottom of the league and Dundee will need to avenge their 2 defeats if they are going to survive. I expect an end to end game like the encounter back in October with plenty of corner action.

Recommended Bets

Back 11+ total corners @2.10 (Skybet) – 1 unit

Back 4+ corners each team @1.83 (Skybet) – 1 unit

