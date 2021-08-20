Dundee v Hibernian Betting Tips

X Bets heads back to their familiar stomping ground in the Scottish Premiership to bring you betting angles as Hibs look to maintain their winning start.

Dundee (4.20) v Hibernian (1.80); Draw (3.75)

Sunday 22nd August, 12pm

Asian Handicap: Hibs -0.5, Goal Line 2.5

We head to Dens Park for this Scottish Premiership game. Newly promoted Dundee entertain Hibernian who are one of the more fancied teams to be the best of the rest this season in Scotland.

Dundee have caught my eye this season and it certainly looks like they will give it a go especially at home. Buts it’s the corner count that stands out for me. This season at home (including the cup) they have seen 9, 16, 19 & 24 with Dundee’s corner count being 8, 14, 8 & 17 in these games.

Even away from home the numbers are good with 12 & 14.

Hibs haven’t played too many domestically so far due to playing in Europe but their corner count has been 6, 15 & 11.

The H2H going back the past few years is a mixed bag with 7, 7, 18 & 16 over the last 4 where Dundee have been the home team. Given the way Dundee have started this season and more importantly how they play and push up the pitch, these high corner counts I feel should continue.

With the set plays of veteran Charlie Adam in the middle of the pitch and the goal scoring capabilities of Jason Cummings and Cillian Sheridan Dundee will create many chances.

Hibs are a major threat going forward and although without the injured Christian Doidge for 3 months they still have an abundance of goals in their team. Internationals Kevin Nisbet and Martin Doyle already showing good form. Hibs are 2 wins from 2 and will be confident to make it 3 from 3 against Dundee.

It’s a game that should have goals and its definitely an angle to look at but I’m going on the corners at Dens Park to remain high.

Recommended Bets

Back Over 10.5 Asian Corners @2.00 (Bet 365) – 1 unit

Back Over 4 Dundee team corners @2.50 (Bet365 bet buider) – 0.5 units

Odds correct at time of writing

Follow @Mr_X_Bets on Twitter for daily football betting tips including their #BetOfTheDay and #additionalbet