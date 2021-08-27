Dortmund v Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Matchday 3 in the Bundesliga sees Friday night action at Signal Iduna Park and Tom Winch is on hand to provide the best betting angles.

Dortmund (1.40) v Hoffenheim (6.50); Draw (5.50)

Friday 27th August, 7:30pm

Asian Handicap: Dortmund -1.25, Goal Line 3.75

Fan favourites Borrusia Dortmund welcome manager Hoeness Sebastian and his side Hoffenhiem in the first fixture of game week 3. Both sides have seen plenty of goals already this campaign and tonight’s game will be expected to be a repeat of that.

The visitors travel to Dortmund with 4 points in their opening 2 matches. An impressive 4-0 routing over Augsburg was followed with a 2-2 draw with Union Berlin. It’s definitely a given that Hoffenhiem are capable to score goals against anyone in the Bundesliga and with Dortmund’s inconsistency and incapability’s at the back they’ll fancy getting something on their travels this evening.

The “black and yellows” have conceded twice in both games so far. A 5-2 win in game week 1 was followed by a 2-1 loss away at Freiburg despite having the majority of chances. Star man Haaland netted twice against Frankfurt in the win and will want to get on the scoresheet again tonight to have any chance of competing with Poland goal machine Lewandowski for the golden boot.

Previous fixtures between these sides at the Signal Iduna Park have seen goals with 4, 4, and 6 in the last three. Dortmund haven’t won in those 3 occasions with two draws and a famous 4-0 win for Hoffenhiem as Andrej Kramaric had the game of his life scoring all 4 in the process.

Dortmund are strong favourites to win tonight but I think it’ll be easier said then done. Norwegian superstar Haaland will be expected to guide his team to victory with a goal or 2 but the start Hoffenhiem have had they’ll for sure find chances to sting the home side in front of their energetic supporters.

Recommended Bet

Back BTTS and Hoffenhiem Over 2 Corners @ 10/11 (Bet365 Bet Builder) – 1.50 units

Odds correct at time of writing

Follow @WinchySFP on Twitter for plenty more free betting tips