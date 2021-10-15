Lyon v Monaco Betting Tips

Domestic football is back on the cards this weekend and FN Sports Betting turns to France where a heated encounter is expected.

Lyon (2.15) v Monaco (3.25); Draw (3.60)

Saturday 16th October, 8pm

Asian Handicap: Lyon -0.25, Goal Line 2.75

Last 5: Lyon 2-2-1, Monaco 3-1-1

This one has all the right ingredients for a fiery affair – a ref with a high card count and two teams who seem to hate each other. It is by no means a derby with around 500km separating the two sides but when you look at the last 5 meetings between the two the recurring theme is cards:

5 yellows, 5 reds

9 yellows, 2 reds

7 yellows, 1 red

4 yellows, 1 red

4 yellows, 0 reds

As you can see the last H2H got out of control, with 4 red cards being shown at the final whistle as a scuffle broke out between the two sides. You might be thinking what are the chances of that happening again? Slim admittedly however prior to the melee there were still 7 cards, 5 yellows and 1 red.

With regards to the discipline of the two teams , Monaco are the more ill disciplined of the two sides with an average of 2.75 CPG away from home.

Lyon on the other hand average 1.8 CPG at home but they’re no angels either, they’ve had a man sent off in their last 2 consecutive games and have seen 2 cards in 6/9 matches. Their biggest haul was 5 yellows and a red in a 3-0 loss to Angers.

The ref for this one is Amaury Delerue, he averages 5.8 CPG this season and has given the following number of cards: 2, 4, 11, 7, 5.

Recommended Bet

Back Lyon over 1.5 cards & Monaco over 1.5 cards @ 1.73 (William Hill Build Your Odds) – 2.5 units

Odds correct at time of writing

Follow @FNSportsBetting on Twitter for more football betting tips