Raith v Dunfermline Betting Tips

Midweek action in the Scottish Championship sees X Bets turn to the corners markets once again to share their best betting angle.

Raith (1.95) v Dunfermline (3.30); Draw (3.30)

Wednesday 29th September, 7:45pm

Asian Handicap: Raith -0.25, Goal Line 2.5

Last 5: Raith 3-0-2, Dunfermline 0-2-3

We head to Starks Park in Kirkcaldy for this rearranged Scottish Championship clash. Unfortunately the electrics failed when these two last met causing the fixture to be abandoned and the BBC’s Friday showpiece in disarray!

Despite some early promise in the league cup group stage and scoring plenty of goals it’s safe to say Dunfermline’s league campaign to date has been a disaster. No wins and just 3 draws from the opening 6 games which finds them bottom of the table. They have drawn their past 2 games 0-0 shutting up shop at home against league leaders Inverness and Hamilton. Manager Peter Grant already under pressure will want to avoid defeat on a tricky trip on the road.

Raith have had a mixed bag and their 2 defeats have been narrow ones to Inverness and Queen of the South. So it’s a fixture I’m not confident about for goals and would expect a tight game.

It’s the corner stats to date that capture my eye and where we might get some value. Raith overall this season have seen match corners numbers of 8, 17, 10, 20, 9, 11 (Average 12.5). Dunfermline have seen 12, 17, 8, 12, 9, 16 (Average 12.3). So we are seeing a minimum of 8 but some high numbers there.

When we break down the corners to team corners Raith have hit 3, 8, 4, 14, 5, 5 (Average 6.5) and conceded 5, 9, 6, 6, 4, 6 (Average 6.0). Dunfermline have hit 7, 7, 5, 8, 3, 7 (Average 6.2) and conceded 5, 10, 3, 4, 6, 9 (Average 6.2).

And to break it down to home and away form Raith home games have had 8, 20, 11 corners with Raith hitting 3, 14, 5 and conceding 5, 6, 6. Dunfermline away have seen 12, 14 corners with Dunfermline hitting 7, 8 and conceding 5, 4.

Recommended Bets

Back 11+ total corners @ 2.00 (Skybet) – 1 unit

Back 5+ corners each team @ 2.75 (Skybet) – 0.5 units

