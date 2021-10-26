Dundee v Ross County Betting Tips

X Bets is back on deck and looks to the Scottish Premiership where corners are fancied in midweek action.

Dundee (2.05) v Ross County (3.60); Draw (3.50)

Wednesday 27th October, 7:45pm

Asian Handicap: Dundee -0.25, Goal Line 2.5

Last 5: Dundee 1-1-3, Ross County 0-1-4

We head to Dens Park for this Scottish Premiership game as the bottom two meet for the 1st time this season but with plenty at stake. A win for Dundee would see Ross County a minimum 6 points adrift at the bottom with just 11 games played. If County can pick up all three points its sees them move to within one point of Dundee. A real 6 pointer you would say even at this time of the season.

Not for the 1st time this season I am drawn to the corner market with Dundee playing at home. A terrific record for corners at home and when playing similar standard of teams the corner count is often very high. In the league at home we have seen numbers of 19, 10, 17, 14 and 11. Add in 9, 16, 24 and 20 in the league cup and the numbers are fantastic. Dundee’s own corner count in the league is 8, 4, 9, 5 and 3 but significantly the two high numbers were against St Mirren and Livingston who are arguably a similar level to Dundee.

Ross County’s corners are a mixed bag, the away numbers in the league to date are 15, 21, 7, 3 and 12 with their corner count being 4, 7, 0, 3 and 4 with the 0 unsurprisingly against Celtic. So we see County hitting some numbers too.

The H2H record for the last 4 meetings home and away have also seen good numbers. Numbers of 10 and 20 at Dens Park with numbers of 12 and 12 hit up in the Highlands.

It’s a game that should have goals and its two teams that will give away and have plenty of chances but with Griffiths, Cummings and Adam in the Dundee line-up I would expect Dundee to be too strong in a real end to end game.

Again though its corners I feel we have value, 2 solid looking bets and a long shot. With such high corner counts against similar and weaker opponents the long shot may well be worth backing with a small stake.

Recommended Bets

Back 11+ total corners @2.1 (Skybet) – 1 unit

Back 6+ Dundee team corners @2.0 (Skybet) – 1 unit

Back 16+ total corners @10.0 (Skybet) – 0.25 units

Odds correct at time of writing

