Forfar v Edinburgh Betting Tips

X Bets is back with his first preview of 2022 and dives down the Scottish football pyramid to bring you FREE betting tips from weekend action in League Two.

Forfar (1.65) v Edinburgh (4.50); Draw (3.75)

Saturday 29th January, 3pm

Asian Handicap: Forfar -0.75, Goal Line 2.75

Last 5: Forfar 2-1-2, Edinburgh 1-2-2

We head to Station Park in Forfar as promotion hopefuls Forfar entertain play-off candidates Edinburgh City. It’s the 3rd meeting of the season with Forfar victorious in the previous two – 2-0 at home and 4-0 away.

Despite league leaders and favorites to win the league Kelty Hearts having a terrific maiden season, Forfar have stayed on their coat tails to a degree and remain just 7 points behind.

Kelty’s surprise defeat at Elgin on Tuesday will strengthen Forfar’s belief that they can be caught.

Having made the trip back in September to watch Forfar it must be said I came away more than impressed not just on the score that day (3-1 against Albion) but the way they looked to play football. It really was terrific to see in the lower league and deserving of playing at a higher level.

It’s goals I am drawn to with this fixture. Firstly Forfar have scored 2+ goals in all but 1 home game (9/10). We have also seen over 2.5 in 6/10 with the rest all seeing a minimum of 2.

Edinburgh City were not quite the team to see for goals early season (1st 8 games both home and away saw only 1 game over 2.5). But since early October their games both home and away have seen plenty. 5 out of the last 6 away have all been over 2.5 with Edinburgh scoring in all 6 of these. The last 5 at home have seen a similar trend with 5 out of 6 over 2.5.

It’s no surprise I am leaning towards goals here. I expect the ‘Loons’ to come out on top and the Forfar win and over 2.5 goals appeals at 2.50.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 match goals + Over 1.5 Forfar goals @ 2.05 (Bet365 bet builder) – 1 unit

Odds correct at time of writing

