Newcastle v Adelaide Betting Tips

The A-League has four fixtures scheduled for the weekend and Sportingly Better has FREE betting tips from Sunday’s action. One team comes off a long layoff, while the other is one of the league’s most in-form teams.

Newcastle (2.30) v Adelaide (3.00); Draw (3.60)

Sunday 30th January, 7:45am UK

Asian Handicap: Newcastle -0.25, Goal Line 2.75

Last 5: Newcastle 1-2-2, Adelaide 2-2-1

Adelaide travel to Newcastle on the back of an impressive win away at Brisbane last weekend.

The result sees the Reds climb into the top 6. They’re now unbeaten in their last 4 league games (2W, 2D), holding their own against both Melbourne clubs, who occupy the top two places on the ladder.

For Newcastle, they enter this contest on the back of a 6 week layoff.

The Omicron outbreak in New South Wales has had an enormous impact on A-League fixtures with the Jets being one of the hardest hit clubs.

The home support will be a welcome boost for the Jets as they look to get going again.

Betting Angles

Surprisingly, the home side are viewed as favourites and by a quarter goal on the Asian Handicap.

With the recent form Adelaide have displayed and the long layoff endured by Newcastle, it feels generous from the bookies to take that view.

Head-to-head, the Reds have lost just once in the past 10 meetings between these sides in all competitions (7W, 2D, 1L).

We would expect to see the market react and the line close off scratch at the very least.

Goals Galore

Despite the disruptions, goals have continued to feature across the A-League fixtures recently. And that was reflected in the markets with the goal line for all four games scheduled for the weekend opening at 2.75.

Over 2.5 goals is being offered at an appealing 4/5 odds, especially when considering the number of goals seen recently. Since the turn of the new year, 8 of 11 league fixtures have seen a bet on over 2.5 goals land.

For Newcastle, the bet has landed in all 6 competitive fixtures prior to their layoff. Meanwhile Adelaide have seen over 2.5 goals in 6 of their past 10 games in all competitions.

BTTS & Over 2.5 goals could also be considered at evens. The bet has copped in 5 of the Jets last 6 fixtures and 50% of the Reds past 10.

Recommended Bets

Back Adelaide 0.0,+0.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 1.86 (Bet365) – 1 unit

Back Over 2.5 goals @ 1.80 (Bet365) – 1 unit

Back BTTS & Over 2.5 goals @ 2.00 (Bet365) – 0.5 units

Odds correct at time of writing