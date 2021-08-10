Premier League Betting Tips 13-15 August

The Premier League returns and so do the fans! Sportingly Better takes a look at the opening weekend’s fixtures to bring you free betting tips from a selection of games.

Old rivals meet at Old Trafford, top flight football is back at Carrow Road, and St. James park plays host to 50,000 die hard fans.

Man Utd (1.50) v Leeds (5.75); Draw (4.50)

Saturday 14th August, 12:30pm

Asian Handicap : Man Utd -1.0, Goal Line 3.0

The Theater of Dreams is the venue for the early fixture on Saturday as the Red Devils host Leeds, and the home fans will want nothing more than to kick off their campaign with a win against their old foes.

United have recruited well over the summer bringing in English starlet Jadon Sancho up front, while the addition of French defender Rafael Varane is set to shore up the backline. After a second place finish last season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping his new additions can help mount a serious title challenge.

Leeds remain largely unchanged following a successful return to the top flight of English football last term. Marcelo Bielsa engineered a top half finish, surprising many, but The White’s faithful will be looking for them to build on that success and firmly establish themselves as a top half side.

They proved they have what it takes to hang with the top sides at the back end of last season, finishing on a run of four straight wins. Prior to that, Leeds took points from the top three sides in succession. Starting with an away win at Man City, they then drew back-to-back home games with Man United and Liverpool.

This exact fixture last season saw United run riot with a 6-2 win. And it looks like that result has weighed more heavily into the pricing for this game than the previously mentioned draw in the reverse fixture. With crowds back, home teams would be expected to have more of an edge, especially in the early weeks after enduring such a long stretch without fan support in the stands. That lends itself to a more open, attacking game and so we are expecting to see goals in this one.

In 7 of United’s last 10 competitive fixtures, as well as 7 of their last 10 Premier League games, we’ve seen 3 or more goals scored. Those percentages are far from a given at any point in a season, much less at the beginning of a new one. However, looking at United’s preseason results we see more of the same. Despite only playing four friendlies, each game saw at least 3 goals, with the final three netting 4 or more.

Likewise, Leeds have seen their share of goals, with 3 or more in 6 of their last 10 Premier League games. A heavier preseason schedule saw the visitors play 7 warm up games with 6 of those seeing at least 3 goals, and five resulting in 4 or more being scored.

Although not always a good indicator, we proved last week that preseason can help paint a picture for the opening weekend and we’re looking to do the same again by backing goals in this one.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 3.0 goal line @ 2.01 – 1 unit

Norwich (9.00) v Liverpool (1.28); Draw (5.75)

Saturday 14th August, 5:30pm

Asian Handicap : Liverpool -1.5, Goal Line 3.25

Next up we head to Carrow Road as Norwich return to the top flight with a tough test first up welcoming Liverpool.

These two sides met on the opening day at Anfield two seasons ago, with Liverpool running out comfortable 4-1 winners. The Reds would go on to win their first title in 30 years while Norwich would be relegated to the Championship. And we could yet see a repeat of those outcomes again this season.

Liverpool will be looking to put a disastrous title defence behind them and mount another title push against perennial rivals Manchester City. The return of world class defender Virgil van Dijk, along with his usual centre back partner Joe Gomez will be welcomed by Jurgen Klopp and co.

Although it’s unlikely we will see either of them start as they work their way back from serious knee injuries, their absence was notably felt last term as Liverpool fell away from title contention during the middle period of the season without their key backline pairing.

The Reds have strengthened at the back with the signing of French defender Ibrahima Konate early in the summer, but that remains their only piece of significant business so far. Unless new signings arrive prior to deadline day, it appears Klopp is banking on a return to form for his side to see them challenge for top spot.

Recent opening day fixtures have been wild for the Merseysiders, including the aforementioned 4-1 result against their hosts. In their last five openers, there have been a whopping 29 goals scored. Goal totals of 7, 5, 4, 6, and 7 have clearly been considered when pricing the goal line here. Liverpool are unbeaten in all five, winning four and we should expect them to pick up the win again here along with plenty of goals.

Both teams have scored in four of those games and odds of 1.80 for that to happen again are appealing. The Reds have been far from tight at the back during preseason, conceding in 5 of their 8 warm up games. And with the likely absence of van Dijk and Gomez, as well as the debut of Konate, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the home team score at least once.

Recommended Bets

Back Liverpool to win & Over 2 goals (Bet365 bet builder) @ 1.70 – 2 units

Back BTTS @ 1.80 – 1 unit

Newcastle (3.20) v West Ham (2.15); Draw (3.50)

Sunday 15th August, 2:00pm

Asian Handicap : West Ham -0.25, Goal Line 2.5

Lastly, we head to St James’ park where the Geordie faithful will see their side welcome one of last season’s surprise teams in West Ham United.

The Hammers finished 6th last term, securing themselves European football with qualification to the Europa League group stage. They made a credible push for the top 4, ultimately stumbling at the back end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether David Moyes can guide his side to a lofty finish again and they will have to start on the front foot against a side they’ve not beaten in the last four attempts.

Newcastle secured a league double over their visitors last campaign, ironically beating them on the opening day, as well as an entertaining 3-2 seesaw win at home late in the season.

Although relegation was comfortably avoided in the end, it was not always assured for the Magpies. Their upturn in fortune coincided with Steve Bruce seemingly releasing the shackles, and it paid dividends with 5 wins from their final 8 games.

Newcastle fans will be hoping to see more of the same to start the season. And if attacking threats like Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson are allowed the freedom to create, we like the look of Newcastle getting a result from the opening day once again.

Recommended Bet

Back Newcastle 0.0,+0.5 @ 1.99 – 1 unit

Odds correct at the time of writing

