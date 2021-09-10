Leeds v Liverpool Betting Tips

X Bets is back on deck following the international break and turns to the Premier League to preview betting angles from Sunday’s solitary fixture.

Leeds (4.33) v Liverpool (1.75); Draw (4.00)

Sunday 12th September, 4:30pm

Asian Handicap: Liverpool -0.75, Goal Line 3.0

Over to Elland Road for this English Premier league game as two of the more entertaining teams in the league clash.

Early season but we find two teams I personally enjoy watching come head to head. A full house of 40,000+ will ensure an incredible atmosphere which will only add to what should be a terrific match.

Liverpool will rightly be favourites to win and with the defence back to how it was 2 seasons ago they will be hard to beat. But there is still doubt with the participation of the 3 Brazilian players Allison, Fabinho and Firmino. All 3 would be missed but Allison in particular. Leeds have one doubt for the same reason and that’s the ever impressive Raphina who would be a big miss.

Goals is the obvious angle given the way these 2 teams play. In possession they are both on the front foot and will score goals. The 2 games last season saw Liverpool win 4-3 at Anfield and a 1-1 reverse at Elland Road. The over 3 goal line bet around evens is worth considering. But it’s Leeds and their corner count especially at home that catches my eye and has value in my opinion.

Leeds have good possession stats and are conditioned to be attack minded. Already this season we have seen good corner numbers from Leeds with 8 at home against Everton. 4 and 5 away at Man Utd and Burnley respectively. Just 3 games to the current season but Leeds are showing the same type of football and philosophy as last and it’s the home corner count that catches the eye.

In 19 home games last season we only saw 3 of these games fall short of 5 team corners . These were games against Burnley (4), Southampton (2) and Man Utd (2). The other 16 had a minimum of 5 corners hit including 7 against Man City, 8 against Chelsea and 10 against Liverpool. Showing that even against the bigger teams in the league they have high corner counts.

So on that basis to be offered anything around evens for 5+ Leeds corners has value in my opinion.

Recommended Bet

Back 5+ Leeds corners @2.1 (Skybet) – 1 unit

Odds correct at time of writing

