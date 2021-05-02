Torino v Parma Betting Tips

As the Serie A closes in on the end of the season, Mr X Bets heads to Italy to preview betting angles on a key relegation fixture.

Torino (1.57) v Parma (5.75); Draw (4.20)

Monday 3rd May

Asian Handicap: Torino -1.0, Goal Line 3.0

Last 5: Torino 2-2-1, Parma 0-1-4

We head to Turin for a crucial game in the battle for survival in Serie A. Torino sit one place above the drop zone but only on goal difference from Benevento but crucially have two games in hand. Parma are 2nd bottom of the league and are 11 points from safety with only 15 points to play for. It’s a monumental task for Parma to survive but they have been giving it a serious go and see regular high scoring games. I see no difference here.

Torino have seen a change in games with goals as the run in continues. 4 out of the last 5 at home over 2.5, BTTS in 3 out of these 5. It’s the stats for Parma that catches the eye though. Away from home 8 out of 10 and 6 out of last 6 over 2.5, exact same figures for BTTS. Parma’s last 10 overall see 9 out of 10 over 2.5 with 9 out of 10 BTTS too. Interestingly their last 5 games have all gone BTTS and over 3.5 as they desperately try to avoid the drop.

Torino have a good squad to choose from, Rolando Mandragora and Simone Verdi are suspended but no injuries. Parma have a long injury list and will have to rely on some fringe players to fight this game out.

Everything points to goals, btts and a Torino to win here. But these end of season games can throw up some strange results. I am taking the Asian goal line expecting a minimum refund.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 3.0 Goal Line @ 1.91 – 1.5 units

Odds correct at time of writing

