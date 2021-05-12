Ross County v Hamilton Betting Tips

Scottish football specialist Mr X Bets is back with a preview from the Premiership’s relegation battle.

Ross County (2.05) v Hamilton (3.60); Draw (3.30)

Wednesday 12th May, Kickoff 7:45pm

Asian Handicap: Ross County -0.25, Goal Line 2.25

Last 5: Ross County 1-1-3, Hamilton 1-1-3

We head to the Victoria Park in Dingwall for a make or break game in the battle for survival in Scotland.

Three teams are involved in the fight for survival; Hamilton, Ross County and Kilmarnock. One of these team will be automatically relegated and another will face a relegation playoff. As it stands with 2 games to go Hamilton occupy 12th spot on 30 points, Kilmarnock sit 11th on 32 points and Ross County are 10th on 33 points.

If Ross County win this game then they will avoid automatic relegation and will battle it out with Kilmarnock for 10th spot and guaranteed safety. If Hamilton can win they draw level on points with Ross County and make for a fascinating last round of fixtures where all 3 teams involved still won’t know their fate.

Hamilton are almost seasoned veterans of avoiding the drop. It feels like every season they are down and out but continue to survive with some end of season form. A terrific win away to St Mirren last game will have them believing they can do it again. Manager Brian Rice continues to ask his teams to play for the win and they are more often than not an entertaining watch.

The goal market is an option, especially with the magnitude of the game. Ross County have only kept 1 clean sheet in the last 10 at home, scoring in 7 of these, while over 2.5 has landed in 50%. Hamilton have kept 3 clean sheets in the last 10 away games but scoring in only 50% of these games. Over 2.5 has only landed in 3 of those 10 games. Given what is at stake BTTS and over 2.5 could hold value (at 2.37) and an early goal would certainly open the game right up.

But I am staying away from goals in this one and heading to the corner market. Its Ross County’s numbers that are impressive with 9 out of the last 10 home games having 10+ corners. Hamilton’s last 10 away have seen 6 games go 10+ corners. They have met 3 previous times this season and have seen a corner count of 10, 11 and 11.

There is no room for error in the game and no matter what happens it will be an open attacking game.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 10.5 corners @ 2.0 – 1 unit

Odds correct at time of writing

