Kilmarnock v Dundee FC Betting Tips

The final game of the Scottish football season hangs in the balance and Mr X Bets is on hand with his best betting angles.

Kilmarnock (1.90) v Dundee FC (4.00); Draw (3.60)

Monday 24th May, Kickoff 7:45pm

Asian Handicap: Kilmarnock -0.5 , Goal Line 2.5

Last 5: Kilmarnock 1-1-3, Dundee 4-0-1

We head to Rugby Park for the finale of the Scottish season and the 2nd leg of the Premiership play-off. Kilmarnock’s 28 year stay in the Scottish top flight is in serious danger as they look to overcome a 2-1 deficit from the 1st leg against a Dundee team looking to return to the top flight after a 2 year absence.

Although Kilmarnock have only won 1 out of the last 5, the home record is decent with 2 wins and 3 draws in the last 5. But these 5 games have seen scores of 3-3, 3-3, 3-0, 3-1 and 2-2. So Kilmarnock are used to finding the net at home especially since the signing of Kyle Lafferty who has scored 8 goals in 9 appearances since signing.

Dundee’s last 5 away has seen them win 3 and draw 2. Scores of 0-3, 0-2, 1-1, 0-0 and 0-3. Only conceding once to Inverness in these 5 games. They have good experience in their team and will back themselves to see this game out despite playing a better class of opposition than they have most of the season.

Kilmarnock have improved since Tommy Wright took over in February and I expect the high scoring home form to continue with so much at stake. It really is must win for Kilmarnock and a must not get beat for Dundee. This should be a cracking game and I expect an end to end encounter with tackles flying in, yellow cards should be aplenty.

Recommended Bets

Back Over 2.5 goal line @ 2.025 – 1 unit

Alan Power to be carded @ 3.0 – 0.5 units (Skybet)

Kyle Lafferty anytime scorer @ 2.05 – 0.5 units

Odds correct at time of writing

