Alloa v Raith Betting Tips

Alloa Athletic (3.75) v Raith Rovers (1.90); Draw (3.60)

Saturday 17th April

Asian Handicap Raith -0.5, Goal Line 2.75

Last 5: Alloa 1-1-3, Raith 3-1-1

We head to Recreation Park for this game as the Scottish Championship nears its conclusion. Two teams at opposite ends of the table and only 3 games remain of the season before any potential playoff matches. The league has already been won by Hearts and we find Raith looking to secure a playoff place and Alloa looking to avoid automatic relegation.

For Alloa this quite simply is must win, nothing else will do. Anything less and its automatic relegation. If they can beat Raith their next fixture is against fellow relegation rivals Morton and although all but down a win will give them a huge boost and belief they can potentially take it to the last round of fixtures.

Raith currently sit 2nd and have all but secured a playoff place. But finishing 2nd is a huge incentive, it means one less round of playoff games as 3rd & 4th battle it out first before the winners take on the team in 2nd. Raith currently in the box seat here and will have no fear beating Alloa to strengthen their position.

Alloa have taken a couple of good scalps at home beating Inverness and Queen of the South so can’t be written off but they have conceded in every home game this season and only failed to score in two so BTTS is highly likely. Over 2.5 has landed 8 out of 12 home league games and over 1.5 has landed in every home game.

Raiths goals record on the road is not as impressive as the home form. Only 4 out of 12 have been over 2.5 but this includes a thumping 2-5 win over Alloa. In the other game between these two Raith run out comfortable 3-1 winners.

Given everything that is at stake the angle I am looking at is goals.

Recommended Bet

Back BTTS & Over 2.5 goals @ 2.05 – 1 unit

